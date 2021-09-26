Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi, UAE, Oman - official says

World+Biz

Reuters
26 September, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 06:01 pm

Related News

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi, UAE, Oman - official says

The UAE announced this month it would seek broad economic agreements covering trade and investments with eight countries, including India, Britain and Turkey but not Pakistan

Reuters
26 September, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 06:01 pm
Representational image. Picture: Reuters
Representational image. Picture: Reuters

Pakistan will pursue individual trade deals with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, a Pakistani official said on Sunday, as talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council remain stalled.

The GCC, which includes those three countries plus Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, started free trade talks with Pakistan in 2004. It has not implemented a free trade deal since 2015.

Pakistani official Abdul Razak Dawood told Reuters on Sunday the South Asian nation hoped bilateral negotiations for preferential trade deals with the three Gulf Arab states would start in the next 6-12 months.

"We feel it is far better to do individual (deals) at the moment rather than with the GCC as a bloc," he said in Dubai.

A preferential trade deal typically gives certain products preferential access such as by reducing or removing tariffs.

Dawood said the negotiations would cover a limited number goods and would not be as comprehensive as a free trade agreement, though over time the deals, if secured, could be expanded.

He did not say which goods Pakistan would seek to include.

The UAE announced this month it would seek broad economic agreements covering trade and investments with eight countries, including India, Britain and Turkey but not Pakistan.

Saudi, Emirati and Omani officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the Pakistani official's comments.

Dawood, the commerce advisor to the prime minister, is in Dubai to assess preparations for Pakistan's participation at the six month Expo world fair being held there from next month.

He said Muslim-majority Pakistan would highlight safety and diversity at Expo, which he hoped would lead to an increase in tourists and investments in the South Asian nation.

This month, New Zealand's cricket team pulled out of an upcoming tour of Pakistan over security concerns.

"We were not expecting something like this to happen and that is the type of perception that we have to overcome," Dawood said.

Top News

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) / Pakistani Trade deals

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1d | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives