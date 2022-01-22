Pakistan pilot refuses to fly after his duty hours ended mid-way

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot recently refused to fly an aircraft after it made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, reportedly, because the journey was to be continued past his shift timings.

Flight PK-9754 took off from Riyadh but had to make an emergency landing due to bad weather conditions in Saudi Arabia's Dammam. The plane was headed towards Islamabad according to The Express Tribune.

According to reports from the local media, the anonymous pilot refused to fly upon arrival at the Dammam airport,

Frustrated by the delay, the passengers of the flight refused to deboard the plane and began protesting.

As the situation spun out of control, the Dammam airport officials were sent to intervene and bring the matter into order.

The stranded passengers were provided accommodation for the night while officials sorted out the issue.

"A pilot should rest because it is necessary for flight safety. All passengers will reach 11pm at Islamabad Airport until then all arrangements have been made in hotels," explained a Pakistani International Airlines spokesperson to The Gulf News.