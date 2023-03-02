Pakistan hikes policy rate by 300bps, highest in 27 years

The State Bank of Pakistan has increased the policy rate by 300 basis points which is the highest since October 1996, according to a Dawn report.

The rate hike of 20% came as part of the country's bid to secure a $1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In defense of its move, the State Bank of Pakistan said the decision reflected the "deterioration in inflation outlook" and its expectation amid recent external and fiscal adjustments.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank said it believes this outlook warrants a strong policy response to anchor inflation expectations around the medium-term target of 5-7%.

The central bank also noted that the reduction in the current account deficit (CAD) was important but required concerted efforts to improve the external situation. '

It further emphasised that any significant fiscal slippage would undermine monetary policy effectiveness in the context of achieving the price stability objective.

Earlier on Feb 28, the SBP had said it had called a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee on March 2 (today) — two weeks earlier than scheduled — when it was expected to raise the main policy rate.

'IMF condition'

Commenting on the development, Khurram Shehbaz, CEO of Alpha Beta Core, said that the policy rate was aimed at fulfilling the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) demand.

He also said that the hike to 20pc was last seen in 1996.

Intermarket Securities' Head of Equity Raza Jafri agreed the SBP's decision coincided with other steps taken to complete the IMF programme.

"The SBP's decision to increase the policy rate by 300bps to 20pc reflects the much-changed inflation outlook where the core consumer price index (CPI) is expected to be about 20pc in the next few months," he told Dawn.com.

In the absence of any shocks, it is possible that interest rates have now peaked, Jafri added.

Expected increase

Pakistan is undertaking key measures to secure International Monetary Fund (IMF) funding, including raising taxes, removing blanket subsidies, and artificial curbs on the exchange rate. While the government expects a deal with the IMF soon, media reports say that the agency expects the policy rate to be increased as well.

Earlier, market participants in a recent treasury bill auction expected at least a 200 basis points increase in the policy rate, which previously stood at 17pc. The expected increase is based on the rates the government set in the auction to raise the funds.

The government raised Rs258 billion in the auction on February 22. The cut-off rates for the three-month, six-month, and 12-month tenors jumped 195 bps, 206 bps, and 184 bps higher than the previous auction.

The SBP has hiked rates by 725 bps since January 2022, with the last rise of 100 bps coming in January. At the time, the bank had said the move was aimed at tackling rampant inflation.

But shortly after that, annual inflation for January clocked in at a five-decade high of 27.5pc.

The recent hikes in gas tariffs and the general sales tax are yet to be incorporated, which is leading to expectations of the CPI jumping close to 30pc in February.