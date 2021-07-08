Pakistan and Turkey to strengthen military ties

08 July, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 11:22 am

Pakistan and Turkey to strengthen military ties

The statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed that the two military leaders discussed their mutual and professional interests, specifically about the defense and security ties that lie between the two countries. 

The commander of Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar and Cheif of Army Staff General Javed Bajwa at GHQ
The commander of Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar and Cheif of Army Staff General Javed Bajwa at GHQ

Turkey and Pakistan have come together and vowed to strengthen their military-to-military relations. 

The commander of Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar called upon the Cheif of Army Staff General Javed Bajwa at GHQ to discuss the matter on Monday, reports Pentapostagma. 

The statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed that the two military leaders discussed their mutual and professional interests, specifically about the defense and security ties that lie between the two countries. 

"We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities," said General Bajwa.

By the end, both sides agreed upon further improving their ties by focusing more on training and counter-terrorism domains. 

Pakistans' commitment towards defeating terrorism and its vital role in regional peace was also acknowledged during the visit. 

The Commander Turkish Land Forces was presented with a Gaurd of Honour by a smartly turned-out military contingent

 

