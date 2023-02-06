Over 600 dead, many trapped under rubble as 7.9 magnitude quake rocks Turkey and Syria

A man walks past by a collapsed building after an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey February 6, 2023. Depo Photos via REUTERS

Highlights-

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on February 6th, 2023, killing over 600 people and injuring hundreds.

The earthquake was felt in Cyprus and Lebanon and caused many buildings to collapse.

Turkish authorities declared a "level 4 alarm" calling for international assistance and the US was "profoundly concerned" about the quake and ready to provide any needed assistance.

The focus of authorities is on search and rescue efforts, and multiple aftershocks have been reported following the initial earthquake. The area is known to be regularly hit by strong earthquakes.

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing over 600 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed, and triggering searches across the snowy region for survivors trapped in the rubble.

The quake, which struck in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon and Israel, reports Reuters.

03:00pm (BST): EU sending rescue teams to Turkey: Official

The European Union is sending rescue teams and preparing further help for Turkey, the bloc's crisis management commissioner has said.

"Teams from the Netherlands and Romania are already on their way," with the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre overseeing their deployment, commissioner Janez Lenarcic tweeted.

His office said Turkey had requested EU assistance and that the bloc's Civil Protection Mechanism had been activated in response.

02:30 pm (BST): More than 1,700 buildings collapse in Turkey: Presidency

Hundreds of people are still believed to be trapped under rubble. Nearly 900 buildings were destroyed in Turkey's Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras provinces, said Vice President Fuat Otkay.

He placed the total number of collapsed buildings at 1,718.

2:15pm (BST):Turkey death toll climbs to 320

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has updated its preliminary death toll to 320 for the whole of Syria shortly before 07:00 GMT.

1:20 pm (BST): Turkey death toll climbs to 284

The death toll in Turkey has risen to 284, with 2,323 people injured, vice president Fuat Oktay told a news conference, reports Guardian.

Reuters report he said 70 people were killed in the province of Kahramanmaraş, where the quake epicentre was located, along with 20 people in Osmaniye, 18 in Şanlıurfa, 14 in Diyarbakir and 13 in Adiyaman.

01:00pm (BST): More than 237 dead in new Syria quake toll: ministry

At least 237 people were killed in government-held areas of Syria on Monday after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that had its epicentre in southeastern Turkey, the health ministry said.

"Six hundred and thirty-nine people were injured and 237 were killed in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus," the ministry said in a statement.

12:55pm (BST): Syria Defense Ministry mobilizes all units to provide aid to people affected by earthquake

Syria Defense Ministry announced the mobilization of all its units, formations, and institutions in all provinces to provide immediate aid and urgent assistance to the people affected by the earthquake.

12:45pm (BST): Italy downgrades tsunami warning after earthquake

Italian authorities have downgraded a tsunami warning for southern Italy that had been raised after a major earthquake struck central Türkiye and northwest Syria.

"I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I've lived," said Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake's epicentre, who declined to give his surname.

"We were shaken at least three times very strongly, like a baby in a crib."

An emergency crew attends to a partially collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Aysenur/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

At least 237 killed in Syria

Some 237 people have been killed and 639 injured in Syria in the powerful earthquake, assistant health minister Ahmed Dhamiriyeh has told state television.

The affected swath of Syria is divided between government-held and opposition-held areas.

In rebel-held northwest Syria, the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense described the situation as "disastrous" adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.

The situation is very tragic, tens of buildings have collapsed in the city of Salqin," a member of the White Helmets rescue organisation said in a video clip on Twitter, referring to a town about 5 km (3 miles) from the Turkish border.

Many buildings in the region had already suffered damage in fighting during Syria's nearly 12-year-long civil war.

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Syrian state media said a large number of buildings collapsed in the province of Aleppo, while a source in the Hama civil service said buildings had also collapsed there.

"Paintings fell off the walls in the house," said Samer, a resident of the capital, Damascus. "I woke up terrified. Now we're all dressed and standing at the door."

People in Damascus, and in the Lebanese cities of Beirut and Tripoli, ran into the street and took to their cars to get away from their buildings in case they collapsed, witnesses said.

In Turkey's Gaziantep, Erdem also said people had fled from their shaking homes and were too scared to return.

People search through rubble following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

"Everybody is sitting in their cars or trying to drive to open spaces away from buildings," Erdem said by telephone. "I imagine not a single person in Gaziantep is in their homes now."

The United States was "profoundly concerned" about the quake in Turkey and Syria and was monitoring events closely, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter.

WATCH: Building collapses during earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey pic.twitter.com/GfQzglgDGK— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

"I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance," he said.

Focus on search and rescue

The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350 km (218 miles)to the east, where a security official said at least 17 buildings collapsed.

Authorities said 16 structures collapsed in Sanliurfa and 34 in Osmaniye.

Rescuers carry a person on a stretcher work at the site of a collapsed building, following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on February 6, 2023. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. WATERMARK FROM SOURCE.

Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed footage of people picking through building wreckage, moving stretchers and seeking survivors in Kahramanmaras, where it was still dark.

"Our primary job is to carry out the search and rescue work and to do that all our teams are on alert," Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), while the EMSC monitoring service said it was assessing the risk of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a series of further earthquakes following the initial tremor, which it put at a magnitude of 7.8. There was a quake measuring 6.7 in Gaziantep and another of 5.6 in the city's Nurdag area.

People gather at the site of a collapsed building, following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on February 6, 2023. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. WATERMARK FROM SOURCE.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) put the magnitude of the quake at 7.4 near Kahramanmaras and the larger city of Gaziantep, close to the Syrian border.

Tremors were also felt in the Turkish capital of Ankara, 460 km (286 miles) northwest of the epicentre, and in Cyprus, where police reported no damage.

The area is regularly hit by strong earthquakes.

"The earthquake struck in a region that we feared. There is serious widespread damage," Kerem Kinik, the chief of the Turkish Red Crescent relief agency, told Haberturk, issuing an appeal for blood donations.

The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

This is a developing story and will be updated.