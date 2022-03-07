Over 163,000 people evacuated from special military operation zone: statement

A woman cries as she comforts her son after learning she has to leave a bus which was reserved for the evacuation of orphans fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion outside the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Evacuation from the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine was organized for more than 163,000 people, the Interdepartmental Coordination Staff on Humanitarian Response in Ukraine said on Sunday.

"Over 163,000 (163,218) people were evacuated from zones of the special military operation, including 42,729 children, with 6,897 (including 1,133 children) in 24 hours. 18,356 private vehicles crossed the state border of the Russian Federation, including 991 units in 24 hours," the Staff said, reports TASS.

Russia has created all the required conditions to meet refugees, the Staff added.