Over 150 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested in NY demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Supporters of the people of Palestine gather for a Jumu'ah prayer and rally at City Hall on October 20, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/AFP

More than 150 pro-Palestinian demonstrators, organized by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), were arrested on Friday night in Manhattan during a protest demanding a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The demonstration, which began at 5 p.m. in Bryant Park, escalated as protesters marched towards Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's Midtown office.

Around 8pm, protesters seated themselves in uniformed lines on Fifth Avenue, disrupting traffic and drawing attention from passersby. Despite orders from the New York Police Department (NYPD) to disperse, the protesters chanted, "Ceasefire now!" as some were removed from their positions on the ground.

The NYPD, which confirmed the detentions, could not provide an exact count as the situation unfolded. Videos of the rally circulated online, showing demonstrators confronting police officers with chants of "Shame on you."

The DSA's New York City chapter took to social media, stating, "150+ New Yorkers are being arrested for demanding ceasefire in Gaza! Our movement won't stand by while our government bankrolls war crimes. It's time to end the blockade, send in humanitarian aid, and build a just & lasting peace."

This protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas conflict in New York City.

While the exact number of detainees remained unclear due to the ongoing incident, both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian movements have been organizing rallies in New York City since the outbreak of violence on October 7th.

The conflict, which has seen Hamas launching attacks on Israel, has resulted in devastating casualties. Over 1,400 Israelis have lost their lives, more than 4,200 have been wounded, and at least 100 are being held hostage. On the Palestinian side, reports from Gaza health officials indicate that over 3,000 people have been killed, and more than 12,500 have been injured.