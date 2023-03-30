'Out of control' AI race: Elon Musk, top tech personalities call for a pause

Several of the most important personalities in tech are urging artificial intelligence labs to halt training of the most powerful AI systems for at least six months, citing "profound risks to society and humanity."

Elon Musk was among the hundreds of tech CEOs, educators, and researchers who signed a letter, which was released by Musk's organization, the Future of Life Institute, reports CNN.

The letter comes only two weeks after OpenAI launched GPT-4, a more powerful version of the technology that powers ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot application.

The system demonstrated in early testing and a corporate demo that it can write lawsuits, pass standardized exams, and develop a website from a hand-drawn design, it said.

According to the letter, the delay should apply to AI systems "more powerful than GPT-4." It also stated that the suggested pause should be used by impartial experts to collaboratively establish and execute a set of standard protocols for AI tools that are safe "beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Advanced AI could represent a profound change in the history of life on Earth, and should be planned for and managed with commensurate care and resources," the letter said. "Unfortunately, this level of planning and management is not happening, even though recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one — not even their creators — can understand, predict, or reliably control."

If a pause is not implemented immediately, the letter suggests that countries step in and impose a moratorium.

Experts in artificial intelligence are growing worried about the possibility for biased answers, the spread of disinformation, and the implications on consumer privacy.

These technologies have also raised concerns about how AI might disrupt professions, allow students to cheat, and change human relationship with technology.

The letter hinted at a larger dissatisfaction within and beyond the industry with the fast rate of AI progress. Early versions of AI governance frameworks have been introduced by several governing bodies in China, the EU, and Singapore.