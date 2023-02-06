'Before our eyes, the windows of a building exploded,' says Turkey earthquake survivor

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 03:03 pm

Related News

'Before our eyes, the windows of a building exploded,' says Turkey earthquake survivor

She added that traffic in the city is congested as people were desperate to move away from the buildings amid fears of aftershocks

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 03:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"Before our eyes, the windows of a building exploded," said Özgül Konakçı, a 25-year-old Turkish citizen who survived the 7.9-magnitude that hit Turkey and Syria today.

However, she said that the aftershocks and cold weather were worrying, reports the BBC.

"Search and rescue efforts continue. It's very cold and it's snowing right now. Everyone is on the streets, people are confused about what to do. Just before our eyes, the windows of a building exploded due to aftershocks," she added.

Konakci and her brother were sleeping on the sofa when the earthquake struck.

"We looked at each other and said, 'Are you shaking?' I looked at the lamp, it looked like it was going to collapse. As soon as we got my three-year-old nephew inside, we jumped out."

Her building was damaged, she said. But nearby, five surrounding buildings collapsed.

She added that traffic in the city is congested as people were desperate to move away from the buildings amid fears of aftershocks.

Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

7h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

6h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

1h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

6h | TBS Stories
Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

Why does all the versatile roles go to Jisan?

6h | TBS Entertainment
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'