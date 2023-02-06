'Before our eyes, the windows of a building exploded,' says Turkey earthquake survivor

"Before our eyes, the windows of a building exploded," said Özgül Konakçı, a 25-year-old Turkish citizen who survived the 7.9-magnitude that hit Turkey and Syria today.

However, she said that the aftershocks and cold weather were worrying, reports the BBC.

"Search and rescue efforts continue. It's very cold and it's snowing right now. Everyone is on the streets, people are confused about what to do. Just before our eyes, the windows of a building exploded due to aftershocks," she added.

Konakci and her brother were sleeping on the sofa when the earthquake struck.

"We looked at each other and said, 'Are you shaking?' I looked at the lamp, it looked like it was going to collapse. As soon as we got my three-year-old nephew inside, we jumped out."

Her building was damaged, she said. But nearby, five surrounding buildings collapsed.

She added that traffic in the city is congested as people were desperate to move away from the buildings amid fears of aftershocks.