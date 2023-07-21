OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety, White House says

World+Biz

Reuters
21 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 05:26 pm

Related News

OpenAI, Google, others pledge to watermark AI content for safety, White House says

Reuters
21 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2023, 05:26 pm
FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Top AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Meta Platforms META.O have made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer, the Biden administration said.

The companies - which also include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com AMZN.O and OpenAI partner Microsoft MSFT.O - pledged to thoroughly test systems before releasing them and share information about how to reduce risks and invest in cybersecurity.

The move is seen as a win for the Biden administration's effort to regulate the technology which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity.

Since generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT's human-sounding prose, became wildly popular this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy.

US Senate Majority Chuck Schumer in June called for "comprehensive legislation" to advance and ensure safeguards on artificial intelligence.

Congress is considering a bill that would require political ads to disclose whether AI was used to create imagery or other content.

President Joe Biden, who is hosting executives from the seven companies at the White House on Friday, is also working on developing an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.

As part of the effort, the seven companies committed to developing a system to "watermark" all forms of content, from text, images, audios, to videos generated by AI so that users will know when the technology has been used.

This watermark, embedded in the content in a technical manner, presumably will make it easier for users to spot deep-fake images or audios that may, for example, show violence that has not occurred, create a better scam or distort a photo of a politician to put the person in an unflattering light.

It is unclear how the watermark will be evident in the sharing of the information.

The companies also pledged to focus on protecting users' privacy as AI develops and on ensuring that the technology is free of bias and not used to discriminate against vulnerable groups. Other commitments include developing AI solutions to scientific problems like medical research and mitigating climate change.

Top News

AI content / google / OpenAI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A doll can be a figure of identification for a child, shaping its future image of normality and beauty. So, it&#039;s no wonder that today Barbie is still the subject of debate around empowerment, beauty ideals and sustainability. Photo: Reuters

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

When psychology drives up inflation

4h | Panorama
Residents of the capital have taken matters into their own hands and found recreation in otherwise mundane spots and activities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Watching aeroplanes and visiting flyovers: What recreation means for Dhaka's residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

3h | TBS Insight
The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

20h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

1d | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers