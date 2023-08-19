Only 3 apply for UK's 'most coveted' visa in 2 years

FILE PHOTO: Students and pedestrians walk through the Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

A talent-hunting initiative in the UK has fallen short of its intended results, with just three applicants applying for the Global Talent Visa over the past two years since its inception.

This visa, carefully designed to entice eminent figures in academia, arts, culture, and technology, has encountered unforeseen challenges since its inception.

Despite its lofty goal of attracting luminaries such as Nobel laureates, Oscar and Grammy winners, the visa pathway has encountered a lackluster response, with only three individuals applying over the past two years.

This glaring underutilisation raises pertinent questions about the efficacy of the UK's strategy in enticing globally acclaimed talents.

It also prompts speculation about whether this specialised avenue is falling short of the initial expectations set forth.

Former home secretary Priti Patel, during the unveiling of the scheme in 2021, declared, "Recipients of these prestigious accolades have scaled the zenith of their careers and possess a wealth of contributions to offer the UK. These pivotal modifications will grant them the liberty to participate in our world-leading fields of arts, sciences, music, and cinema as we endeavor to rebuild even stronger."

She further asserted, "This aligns seamlessly with the objectives of our newly introduced point-based immigration system—drawing in the finest and most brilliant minds based on their talents and aptitudes, not their geographical origins."

However, as highlighted by Research Professional News earlier this week, the visa initiative has only attracted three applicants in the course of two years—two applicants secured the visa in 2022, and merely one in 2023.

The conspicuous lack of interest in the Global Talent Visa raises the question: Why are there so few takers for this esteemed opportunity?

Yash Dubal, director of London-based immigration firm A Y & J Solicitors, offers a surprising insight into the matter.

He remarks, "The expedited track is relevant to a rather small group of individuals, most of whom presumably possess the skills, aptitude, resources, and flexibility to operate in any corner of the world."

He goes on to pose a thought-provoking query, "Is the allure of the UK's grand invitation dimming, or is this a significant public relations oversight? It appears that the UK's 'VIP lane' has not garnered the momentum anticipated.