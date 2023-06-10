One of two giant rubber ducks in Hong Kong harbour deflates

World+Biz

Reuters
10 June, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 04:52 pm

Related News

One of two giant rubber ducks in Hong Kong harbour deflates

Reuters
10 June, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 04:52 pm
One of the inflatable yellow ducks created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen deflated at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, 10 June, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
One of the inflatable yellow ducks created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen deflated at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, 10 June, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

One of two giant rubber ducks anchored in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour as part of an art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman deflated on Saturday, to the disappointment of residents coming to see them in scorching heat.

It was not clear why the duck deflated. Hong Kong-based art studio AllRightsReserved, the organiser of the art show, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It's a pity. I originally thought I could see two rubber ducks," said Moon Lam, 72, who came to the harbour wearing rubber duck-themed t-shirt, face mask, earrings and socks.

The "Double Ducks" were unveiled on Friday and were scheduled to float in the harbour for two weeks.

Hofman, who was inspired by a world map and rubber duck to create his installation, began a world tour starting from the Netherlands in 2007, making stops in harbours from France to Brazil. A single rubber duck first floated in Hong Kong in 2013.

"We hoped to see two ducks, but it's also cute that one deflated. Maybe because it's too hot in Hong Kong," said Tiffany Chen, 28, a tourist from the northern neighbouring city of Shenzhen.

hong kong / Duck

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

5h | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

9h | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

23h | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

5h | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

6h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1d | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA