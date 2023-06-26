One of the Titan sub passengers took a Rubik's Cube with him to break world record

Suleman Dawood, one of the five people who died in the Titan submersible, took his Rubik's Cube with him because he wanted to break a world record, said his mother.

The 19-year-old applied to the Guinness World Records and his father, Shahzada, who also died, had brought a camera to capture the moment, reports the BBC.

Christine Dawood and her daughter were on board the Polar Prince, the sub's support vessel, when word came through that communications with the Titan had been lost.

"I didn't comprehend at that moment what it meant - and then it just went downhill from there," she said.

In her first interview, Christine Dawood said she had planned to go with her husband to view the wreck of the Titanic, but the trip was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

"Then I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go," she said.

As well as Suleman and his father Shahzada Dawood, three other people died on board: Stockton Rush, the 61-year-old CEO of OceanGate which owned the Titan, British businessman Hamish Harding, 58, and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77, a former French navy diver and renowned explorer.