One in three children face double threat of climate risk, poverty: Save the Children

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 08:27 pm

Related News

One in three children face double threat of climate risk, poverty: Save the Children

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 08:27 pm
Luciano, 12, standing by the devastation left by Cyclone Ana and flooding in Malawi. Photo: Thoko Chikondi/Save the Children.
Luciano, 12, standing by the devastation left by Cyclone Ana and flooding in Malawi. Photo: Thoko Chikondi/Save the Children.

One third of the world's child population, approximately 774 million children, are at risk of facing double the impacts of poverty and climate crisis, according to a new report by Save the Children.

The country with the highest percentage of children impacted by this double burden is South Sudan (87%), followed by the Central African Republic (85%) and Mozambique (80%), states the report.

While 80% of children are estimated to be affected by at least one extreme climate event a year, some are at particular risk because they also face poverty and so have less capacity to protect themselves and recover, according to "Generation Hope: 2.4 billion reasons to end the global climate and inequality crisis", developed by the child rights organisation with climate modelling from researchers at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB).

The analysis revealed that India has the highest total number of children both living in poverty and bearing the brunt of the climate crisis — up to 223 million children in total. It is followed by Nigeria and Ethiopia, with 58 million and 36 million children, respectively.

A significant number of children – 121 million – experiencing the double threat live in higher income countries, with 28 million of them in the world's most affluent countries. More than two out of five of these children (12.3 million) live in the US or the UK, the report notes.

Across the globe, 183 million children face the triple threat of high climate risk, poverty and conflict. Out of the total child population experiencing this triple burden, the children in Burundi (63%), Afghanistan (55%) and the Central African Republic (41%) are the most affected.

Save the Children says the climate and inequality crisis is a risk-multiplier, eroding children's and communities' resilience to shocks. If it is not urgently addressed, the frequency and severity of humanitarian and cost of living crises are set to increase in the years ahead.

The report also discusses how multiple, overlapping risks exacerbate the current global food, nutrition and cost of living crisis that is causing 345 million people in 82 countries to face a severe lack of food.

Luciano, 12, lives in a displacement camp in Malawi. His family lost their home after cyclone Ana ripped through the island where they lived. His family climbed out of the house and onto a tree, but Luciano's younger brother was washed away by the floods.

"At the camp we do not eat enough food. But I have hope and I would like to live the life I lived before the floods, again," he said.

Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children International, said, "Across the world, inequalities are deepening the climate emergency and its impacts, most notably for children and low-income households.

"We must use this hope to drive action with children, putting our capacity for creativity and collaboration to work to end the climate and inequality crisis and push for the protection and fulfilment of children's rights.

"As leaders prepare to travel to the COP27 and G20 summits, they should have the rights and voices of children at the front of their minds. The world's richest countries must lead the way in unlocking financing for countries that are struggling to protect children from its impacts, fixing the global debt relief system and through climate finance - particularly for adaptation and loss and damage".

The new report builds on the research published by Save the Children in partnership with Vrije Universiteit Brussel in 2021, which found that children born in 2020 will on average face seven times more scorching heatwaves during their lives than their grandparents, and newborns across the globe will on average live through 2.6 times more droughts.

Top News

Save the Children / poverty / children / Climate crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

12h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

9h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

45m | Videos
Why there is a pilot crisis in country

Why there is a pilot crisis in country

1h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak