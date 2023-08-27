One person dead, 46 injured after explosions at Romanian gas station

Reuters
27 August, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 10:29 am

One person dead, 46 injured after explosions at Romanian gas station

After the first explosion, the fire spread to two tanks and a nearby house, causing evacuations within a radius of 700 meters, while traffic on the national road was blocked

Flames rise after an explosion at a LPG station in Crevedia, near Bucharest, Romania, August 26, 2023. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Flames rise after an explosion at a LPG station in Crevedia, near Bucharest, Romania, August 26, 2023. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

One person died and 46 were hospitalised after two explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas station in the Romanian town of Crevedia, near the capital Bucharest on Saturday.

After the first explosion, the fire spread to two tanks and a nearby house, causing evacuations within a radius of 700 meters, while traffic on the national road was blocked, according the government's emergency response unit (IGSU).

A second explosion took place at the LPG station on Saturday evening injuring 26 firefighters, Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat who is in charge of the emergency response unit told reporters.

Of the 46 injured, eight were intubated after suffering severe burns, the government said.

"We think four of the patients will more than certainly be transferred tonight to hospitals in Italy and Belgium," Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told reporters after an emergency meeting with the state agencies involved in handling the crisis.

Some 25 fire engines were deployed at the scene, but the fire had yet to be extinguished. Arafat said more explosions could happen as a third tank at the site posed a risk.

