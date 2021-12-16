Four children killed, five injured in Australia bouncy castle accident

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 11:58 am

Four children killed, five injured in Australia bouncy castle accident

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the accident as "unthinkably heartbreaking"

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Four children have been killed and five were seriously injured after a bouncy castle was blown into the air in Australia Thursday, a police statement said, with emergency services declaring a serious incident.

The tragic incident took place after they fell from a height of about 10 metres (33 feet) when the bouncy castle was blown into the air at a primary school in Devonport, a city on Tasmania's north coast, reports BBC

Authorities have not given ages for the children but said two boys and two girls had died.

Tasmania Police Commander Debbie Williams described the scene as "very confronting and distressing".

"It appears a wind gust caused the castle to lift into the air," she told reporters outside Hillcrest Primary School.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the accident as "unthinkably heartbreaking".

Police described the scene as &quot;very distressing&quot;. Photo: BBC
Police described the scene as "very distressing". Photo: BBC

"Young children on a fun day out… and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of the year, it just breaks your heart," he said.

Paramedics arrived quickly at the scene after the accident at about 10.00 local time (23:00 Wednesday GMT).

The children were given first aid before being flown in helicopters to hospital.

Parents were alerted immediately following the incident, which happened on the last day of the school year.

ABC reporter Monte Bovill tweeted that locals "have been running to the school to collect their children".

State Premier Peter Gutwein said authorities would give further updates later on Thursday.

"As this involves a primary school, thoughts are obviously with the people involved [and] obviously the parents of the children that have been injured," he said.

Devonport, on Tasmania's northern coast, is a small port city with just under 30,000 residents.

There have been other fatal bouncy castle incidents. In 2019, two children were killed and 20 others injured in a similar accident in China.

A year earlier, a girl died in the UK after being thrown from a bouncy castle that eyewitnesses say exploded on a Norfolk beach.

And two fairground workers were jailed for manslaughter by gross negligence after a bouncy castle blew away with seven-year-old Summer Grant inside, in Essex, in March 2016.

