Olympics-Paris 2024 opening ceremony will see big police presence but no changes after Trump attack, official says

World+Biz

Reuters
18 July, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 07:33 am

Related News

Olympics-Paris 2024 opening ceremony will see big police presence but no changes after Trump attack, official says

Reuters
18 July, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 07:33 am
Paris 2024 Olympics - Paris 2024 Olympics Preview - Paris, France - July 17, 2024 General view of the cauldron outside of the Tuileries Garden REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Paris 2024 Olympics - Paris 2024 Olympics Preview - Paris, France - July 17, 2024 General view of the cauldron outside of the Tuileries Garden REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

Some 45,000 police will secure the Paris Olympics' July 26 opening ceremony, with over 100 heads of state and government set to attend, a senior official said on Wednesday, adding no changes were planned after the weekend attack on Donald Trump.

The ceremony, staged for the first time outside a stadium, will involve around 80 boats ferrying international athletes on a six km (3.7 mile) route along the river Seine towards the Eiffel Tower, said the official, Lambis Konstantinidis.

Athletes and performers will sail past some of the French capital's most stunning landmarks. But, with more than 300,000 spectators expected to watch, it is also a major security headache, especially at a time of war in Gaza and Ukraine.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It's a six km route, so it's a huge perimeter to monitor. That's why we need that many (security) people," Konstantinidis, the Games' head of planning and coordination, told reporters.

"Our security plans are very dynamic. They always take into consideration the latest events and try to adapt," he said during a tour of the Games' security headquarters, adding that they were in close contact with counterparts abroad.

Last Saturday's assassination attempt against former U.S. president Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania has not changed the security plans for the Games, Konstantinidis said.

"We have very close collaboration with the U.S. security services and its secret service. So we are sharing also any information we have," Konstantinidis said. "We're very confident that we're on the same page but we have not had to change any of our plans as a result of that very unfortunate incident."

More than 100 people will be working around the clock at the Games' security headquarters in Saint-Denis, just outside Paris, he said.

Conflict abroad and security concerns at home led the French government earlier this year to raise its security alert to its highest level.

A man was arrested in May in the French town of Saint-Etienne, suspected of planning an attack in the name of Islamic State at the city's soccer stadium during the Olympics. 

Olympics / Paris

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

21h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

10h | Videos
Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

9h | Videos
Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

13h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

13h | Videos