'Old man with no future': Kim Jong-un's sister hits back at Biden

Kim Yo-jong, a north Korean politician and sister of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, on Saturday slammed a recent remark by US President Joe Biden about 'the end of the regime' as nonsensical.

"Another thing that we cannot let pass nor overlook is the fact that the chief executive of the enemy state officially and personally used the word 'the end of regime' under the eyes of the world," the Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, as saying in a statement.

"It may be taken as a nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage who is not at all capable of taking the responsibility for security and the future of the US, an old man with no future, as it is too much for him to serve out two-year remainder of his office term," she maintained.

At a joint news conference with South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol in Washington earlier this week, Biden said that a DPRK's nuclear attack on the United States and its allies and partners would result in the end of the ruling regime in Pyongyang.

The incumbent occupant of the White House reiterated that he had "absolute authority as Commander-in-Chief and the sole authority to use a nuclear weapon."

However, he said that the US had no intention of stationing nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.