Object thrown near Japan PM Kishida during speech, suspect held

World+Biz

Reuters
15 April, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 10:12 am

Related News

Object thrown near Japan PM Kishida during speech, suspect held

Reuters
15 April, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 10:12 am
A man, believed to be a suspect who threw a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his outdoor speech, is held by police officers at Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama, Wakayama Prefecture, south-western Japan April 15, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
A man, believed to be a suspect who threw a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his outdoor speech, is held by police officers at Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama, Wakayama Prefecture, south-western Japan April 15, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

A pipe-like object was thrown near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while he was delivering a outdoor speech in the western city of Wakayama on Saturday, Japanese media reported.

A loud explosion was also heard, but the premier took cover and was unharmed while police subdued a man at the scene, public broadcaster NHK said.

Footage from the public broadcaster showed crowds of people running away as several police officers appeared to pin an individual to the ground before removing him from the scene.

Kishida had just started to deliver a speech after touring the fishing harbour in Wakayama when the incident occurred, NHK said.

Kishida is due to host a Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in Hiroshima next month. The incident comes after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on the campaign trail by a lone assailant with a homemade gun last year.

Fumio Kishida

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

2d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

1d | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

1d | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

1d | TBS World
'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

16h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away