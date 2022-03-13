NYC's Museum of Modern Art patron stabs 2 employees when denied admission

World+Biz

Reuters
13 March, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 09:12 am

Related News

NYC's Museum of Modern Art patron stabs 2 employees when denied admission

The two victims, both women, were rushed to a local hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies

Reuters
13 March, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 09:12 am
A member of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) ties police tape at the entrance of the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) after an alleged multiple stabbing incident, in New York, U.S., March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) ties police tape at the entrance of the Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) after an alleged multiple stabbing incident, in New York, U.S., March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A Museum of Modern Art patron whose membership card was recently revoked for unruly behavior stabbed two MoMA employees on Saturday when they denied him admission to the famed midtown Manhattan site and then fled, police said.

The two victims, both women, were rushed to a local hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies, but "we're told they're going to be OK," John Miller, deputy New York City police commissioner, told a news briefing afterward.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers launched a manhunt for the suspect, whom Miller said was familiar to MoMA staff as a museum "regular" and to police from previous "disorderly conduct" incidents, including at least one at MoMA, in recent days.

NYPD was not aware of any record of arrests or other brushes with the law, Miller said.

A letter revoking the man's MoMA membership card was sent to him on Friday, and he showed up late on Saturday afternoon "with the stated intention" of seeing a film being screened at the museum, Miller said.

When he was told that his membership card had expired and was refused entrance, he became upset, jumped over the reception desk and stabbed the two employees, according to Miller. Surveillance video footage showed him fleeing the museum moments afterward on foot.

The New York Post posted photographs showing each of the two women being moved on gurneys to waiting ambulances outside the museum. The Post said the stabbings triggered a chaotic scene that sent visitors scurrying from the museum, renowned for one of the world's largest and most influential collections of modern art.

USA

USA / New york

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

15m | Panorama
Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

20h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

20h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

Giant pumpkins are being cultivated in Arial Beel

13h | Videos
Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

Chelsea sale is back on as UK Govt decides

14h | Videos
'Fighter' will release next year in September

'Fighter' will release next year in September

14h | Videos
Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

Man given genetically modified pig heart dies

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings