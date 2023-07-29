North Korea's Kim vows to develop cooperation with China to 'new high'

World+Biz

Reuters
29 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 09:29 am

Related News

North Korea's Kim vows to develop cooperation with China to 'new high'

Reuters
29 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 09:29 am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong during an event in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 28, 2023, in this image released by North Korea&#039;s Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks with Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong during an event in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 28, 2023, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with the Chinese delegation who visited Pyongyang to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War and vowed to develop the two countries' relations to a "new high", the North's state media said on Saturday.

Kim hosted a reception for the Chinese officials led by Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong on Friday. The Chinese delegation was the first since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Reaffirmed at the talk was the stand of the parties and governments of the two countries to cope with the complicated international situation on their own initiative and steadily develop the friendship and comradely cooperation onto a new high stage," the North's KCNA news agency said.

The meeting took place after Chinese and Russian officials stood shoulder to shoulder with Kim on Thursday as they reviewed his newest nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones at a military parade in the capital.

Top News / China

north korea / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

15h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

16h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

11h | TBS Today
Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

12h | TBS Today
Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1d | TBS Stories
Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

14h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues