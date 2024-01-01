North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked

World+Biz

AP/UNB
01 January, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 10:35 am

Related News

North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked

In a five-day major ruling party meeting last week, Kim said he will launch three more military spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials and develop attack drones this year in what observers say is an attempt to increase his leverage in future diplomacy with the US

AP/UNB
01 January, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 10:35 am
This undated picture released by North Korea&#039;s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on December 31, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking at the 9th Plenary Session of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers&#039; Party of Korea (WPK) at the Party&#039;s Central Committee headquarters building in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)
This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on December 31, 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking at the 9th Plenary Session of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at the Party's Central Committee headquarters building in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his military to "thoroughly annihilate" the United States and South Korea if provoked, state media reported Monday, after he vowed to boost national defenses to cope with what he called an unprecedented U.S.-led confrontation.

Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November. Many experts say he likely believes his expanded nuclear arsenal would allow him to wrest U.S. concessions if former President Donald Trump is reelected.

In a five-day major ruling party meeting last week, Kim said he will launch three more military spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials and develop attack drones this year in what observers say is an attempt to increase his leverage in future diplomacy with the U.S.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a meeting on Sunday with commanding army officers, Kim said it is urgent to sharpen "the treasured sword" to safeguard national security, an apparent reference to his country's nuclear weapons program. He cited "the U.S. and other hostile forces' military confrontation moves," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim stressed that "our army should deal a deadly blow to thoroughly annihilate them by mobilizing all the toughest means and potentialities without moment's hesitation" if they opt for military confrontation and provocations against North Korea, KCNA said.

Experts say small-scale military clashes between North and South Korea could happen this year along their heavily armed border. They say North Korea is also expected to test-launch intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the mainland U.S. and other major new weapons.

In 2018-19, Kim met Trump in three rounds of talks on North Korea's expanding nuclear arsenal. The diplomacy fell apart after the U.S. rejected Kim's limited offer to dismantle his main nuclear complex in exchange for extensive reductions in U.S.-led sanctions.

Estimates of the size of North Korea's nuclear arsenal vary, ranging from about 20-30 bombs to more than 100. Many foreign experts say North Korea still has some technological hurdles to overcome to produce functioning nuclear-armed ICBMs, though its shorter-range nuclear-capable missiles can reach South Korea and Japan.

kim jong un

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

2h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

2h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

2h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

27m | Videos
What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

14h | Videos
Millers want mandatory 70% local cotton yarn use for RMG exports

Millers want mandatory 70% local cotton yarn use for RMG exports

1h | Videos
Job market expected to grow in second half of 2024

Job market expected to grow in second half of 2024

2h | Videos