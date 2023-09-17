North Korea's Kim heads home from Russia's Far East

World+Biz

Reuters
17 September, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 02:37 pm

Related News

North Korea's Kim heads home from Russia's Far East

Earlier, Russian media said Kim and Russia's defence minister had discussed practical issues to boost military cooperation, in what Pyongyang called a "fresh heyday" for bilateral relations

Reuters
17 September, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 02:37 pm
North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome for a meeting with Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Vostochny Сosmodrome for a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via REUTERS

A train with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on board has left the railway station in Russia's Far Eastern city of Artyom bound for home, wrapping up his visit to Russia, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.

The distance from Artyom to Khasan station on Russia's border with North Korea is over 200 km (124 miles).

The video, published by the state-run RIA news agency, shows Kim - who seldom leaves his country - walking along the red carpet to the train carriage to the music of a military band and waving goodbye.

Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, Moscow's ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, and the governor of the Primorye region, Oleg Kozhemyako, saw off the North Korean leader, RIA reported.

Earlier, Russian media said Kim and Russia's defence minister had discussed practical issues to boost military cooperation, in what Pyongyang called a "fresh heyday" for bilateral relations.

During his week-long visit to Russia, Kim met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and they discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation.

north korea / Russia / Kim Jong Il

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

4h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

11h | TBS World