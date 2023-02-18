North Korean leader Kim's daughter appears at sports event

World+Biz

Reuters
18 February, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:46 am

Related News

North Korean leader Kim's daughter appears at sports event

Reuters
18 February, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 09:46 am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he watches sport games in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released on February 17, 2023 by North Korea&#039;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he watches sport games in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released on February 17, 2023 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong and his daughter watched a sports event attended by government officials on Friday, according to state media, the first time the girl has been seen at a non-military event. 

The daughter, often described by state media as Kim's "beloved child" or "respected child" has been seen alongside her father Kim at military events including earlier this month.

Little is known about the girl and she has not been named in state media. South Korean intelligence officials believe she is the daughter identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Kim's family in 2013.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader, was also seen at the event, seated in the back row in a photo released by KCNA.

"Attendees made a firm resolution ... to make this year a year of great change for the republic's development path," North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Saturday of the event.

The event took place in celebration of a major holiday called the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea.

north korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

2h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

21h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

21h | Panorama
Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

14m | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

15h | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike