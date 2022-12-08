North Korean hackers exploited Seoul Halloween tragedy to distribute malware, Google says

World+Biz

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:20 am

Related News

North Korean hackers exploited Seoul Halloween tragedy to distribute malware, Google says

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:20 am
Women mourn at the scene of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran/File Photo
Women mourn at the scene of a crowd crush that happened during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran/File Photo

North Korean government-backed hackers referenced the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul to distribute malware to users in South Korea, Google's Threat Analysis group said in a report.The malware was embedded in Microsoft Office documents which purported to be a government report on the tragedy that killed more than 150 people after tens of thousands of young revellers crowded into narrow alleyways.

"This incident was widely reported on, and the lure takes advantage of widespread public interest in the accident," the Threat Analysis Group said.

Google attributed the activity to a North Korean hacking group known as APT37 which it said targets South Korean users, North Korean defectors, policy makers, journalists and human rights activists.

Google also said it has not determined what the malware, which exploited an Internet Explorer vulnerability, was intended to achieve. It reported the problem to Microsoft on 31 Oct after multiple reports from South Korean users on the same day. Microsoft issued a patch on 8 Nov.

A United Nations panel of experts that monitors sanctions on North Korea has accused Pyongyang of using stolen funds gained through hacking to support its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes to circumvent sanctions.

North Korea does not respond to media inquiries, but has previously released statements denying allegations of hacking.

On Thursday, South Korean officials warned businesses against inadvertently hiring IT staff from North Korea.

In May, the United States issued a similar advisory, saying rogue North Korean freelancers were taking advantage of remote work opportunities to hide their true identities and earn money for Pyongyang.

Top News

google / north korea / Halloween Stampede

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

37m | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI driven solution to eye care

32m | Panorama
Recessions lead the investors to take money out of stocks and other risky investments, and are willing to accept low returns in safe, long-term fixed income investments. Photo: Reuters

What the inverted yield curve says about the next recession

Now | Panorama
Photo: Collected from Sailor

Scooter Carnival: Sailor Gentleman’s Ride 2022

42m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

17m | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

12h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

12h | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points