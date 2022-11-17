North Korea vows 'fiercer' military responses to US, allies

World+Biz

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:39 am

Related News

North Korea vows 'fiercer' military responses to US, allies

Reuters
17 November, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:39 am
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea, November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korea warned on Thursday of "fiercer military responses" to US efforts to boost its security presence in the region with its allies, state media said, saying Washington is taking a "gamble it will regret".

North Korea's foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, slammed a recent trilateral summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan, during which the leaders criticised Pyongyang's weapons tests and pledged greater security cooperation.

Pyongyang has tested a record number of missiles this year, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile, and fired hundreds of artillery shells into the sea more recently as South Korea and the United States staged exercises, some of which involved Japan. On Thursday, the South Korean military reported another ballistic missile launch off North Korea's east coast.

At the trilateral talks, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed a commitment to reinforce extended deterrence and defend the two Asian allies with a "full range of capabilities", including nuclear weapons.

Choe said the three countries' "war drills for aggression" failed to rein in the North but would rather bring a "more serious, realistic and inevitable threat" upon themselves.

"The keener the US is on the 'bolstered offer of extended deterrence' to its allies and the more they intensify provocative and bluffing military activities ... the fiercer the DPRK's military counteraction will be," Choe said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

She referred to her country by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The US will be well aware that it is gambling, for which it will certainly regret," Choe added.

The United States has been saying since May that North Korea is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017, but its actual timing remains unclear.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo said in a joint statement after the summit that Pyongyang's nuclear testing would incur a "strong and resolute response."

Choe said the North's military activities are "legitimate and just counteractions" to the US-led drills.

USA

north korea / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The putrid smell is overwhelming, and discoloured polybags are abundant. But behind the wall of waste is the Shib Bari Pukur, which used to be a 9.5 decimal pond. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Mountains of waste overwhelm Gazipur city’s centuries-old ponds

1h | Panorama
UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

12h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

13h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

13h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday