North Korea says US-South Korea agreement will worsen insecurity

World+Biz

Reuters
29 April, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 11:44 am

Related News

North Korea says US-South Korea agreement will worsen insecurity

Reuters
29 April, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 11:44 am
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Pool/File Photo
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Pool/File Photo

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said a US-South Korea agreement this week about the need to shore up South Korean security will worsen the situation, according to state media KCNA on Saturday.

North Korea is convinced it must further perfect a "nuclear war deterrent" as a result, Kim said. The statement did not elaborate.

Kim's statement is North Korea's first comment on the meeting, and suggests its cycle of military shows of force and weapons development will continue.

US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met this week, with the United States pledging to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning over any conflict with North Korea amid anxiety over Pyongyang's growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.

A US Navy nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) will also visit South Korea for the first time since the 1980s, to help demonstrate Washington's resolve to protect the country from a North Korean attack.

north korea / US / south korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

2h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

1h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

43m | TBS Science
How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

2h | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

16h | TBS Stories
Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'