North Korea lashes out at critics, hints at more satellite launches

Reuters
27 November, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 09:55 am

North Korea lashes out at critics, hints at more satellite launches

A foreign ministry official also criticized a joint statement released by the United States, South Korea and other countries.

Reuters
27 November, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 09:55 am
A rocket carrying a spy satellite Malligyong-1 is launched, as North Korean government claims, in a location given as North Gyeongsang Province, North Korea in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on November 21, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS/ File Photo
A rocket carrying a spy satellite Malligyong-1 is launched, as North Korean government claims, in a location given as North Gyeongsang Province, North Korea in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on November 21, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS/ File Photo

North Korea warned on Monday it would continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including satellite launches, state media KCNA reported, citing the foreign ministry.

The report on a statement from a foreign ministry official also criticized a joint statement released by the United States, South Korea and other countries aimed at its recent satellite launch.

"It is a legal and just way to exercise its right to defend itself and thoroughly respond to and precisely monitor the serious military action by the U.S. and its followers," the KCNA report said.

It also warned of consequences while discussing U.N. security resolutions aimed at the nuclear-armed state.

The United States and nine other countries issued a joint statement last week criticizing North Korea for launching a space booster using ballistic missile technology, calling it a violation of multiple Security Council resolutions.

North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers&#039; Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People&#039;s Republic of Korea, provide field guidance to Ryongsong Machinery Joint Enterprise Photo: REUTERS
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, provide field guidance to Ryongsong Machinery Joint Enterprise Photo: REUTERS

 

