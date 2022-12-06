North Korea fires more artillery shells into sea in response to South Korea drills

World+Biz

Reuters
06 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 09:11 am

Related News

North Korea fires more artillery shells into sea in response to South Korea drills

Reuters
06 December, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 09:11 am
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile over Japan, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile over Japan, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korea said on Tuesday it had ordered military units to fire more artillery shells into the sea, the North's official KCNA news agency reported, in response to South Korea's ongoing drills across the border.

The firing comes a day after North Korea said it fired more than 130 shells into the sea off its east and west coasts, some of which landed in a buffer zone near the sea border between the two Koreas. Seoul called that a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce tensions.

South Korean and US troops have been conducting live-fire drills near the border since Monday. The allies say the drills are necessary to deter nuclear-armed North Korea, which tested a record number of missiles this year and has made preparations to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

Pyongyang has sharply criticized the joint exercises as provocative and proof of hostile policies by Seoul and Washington.

"The enemy must immediately cease provocative military actions in the zone near the front lines," a spokesperson for the North Korean army said, according to KCNA.

In addition to the artillery fire, the North Korean army issued a combat emergency alert to units at all levels and troops were ordered to step up surveillance, the spokesperson said.

north korea / south korea / Artillery shells

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

41m | Panorama
Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

22h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

1d | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

11h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

13h | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup