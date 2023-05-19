North Korea criticises US, South Korea military drills as 'nuclear blackmail'

World+Biz

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 08:53 am

Related News

North Korea criticises US, South Korea military drills as 'nuclear blackmail'

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 08:53 am
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

North Korea accused the US and South Korea of ramping up "nuclear blackmail" with joint military drills, pledging to take corresponding action against what it called "warmongers' madness," state media KCNA said on Friday.

US and South Korean forces have been staging an intensified series of annual springtime exercises since March, including air and sea drills involving a US aircraft carrier and heavy bombers.

North Korea has reacted angrily to the exercises, calling them a rehearsal for invasion.

"Their plot to crush us militarily is another clear indication that the enemy warmongers' madness has reached a point where it cannot be overlooked," KCNA said. "The frantic nuclear war fuss among US and puppet warlike bellwethers is bound to trigger corresponding responses".

Pyongyang would continue to develop its weapons programmes, KCNA said, calling it a "legitimate right of a sovereign state to have more powerful means of self-defence" to fend off "serious situations and prospective threats".

North Korea has been stepping up military activity in recent months, unveiling designs for new, smaller nuclear warheads, firing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the US and testing what it called a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone.

This week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a military satellite station, saying successfully launching a spy satellite is an "urgent requirement of the prevailing security environment".

Kim has said he prioritised a spy satellite programme as part of efforts to advance surveillance technology to improve the country's ability to strike targets in a crisis.

The reclusive country in December conducted what it called an important "final phase" test for a spy satellite and said it would complete preparations for the launch by April.

north korea / south korea / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

18h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

'When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation': S Sudan education minister

19h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

22h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

12h | TBS Stories
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

13h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

17h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May