North Korea calls US pledge of tanks to Ukraine 'unethical crime'

World+Biz

Reuters
29 January, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:32 am

Related News

North Korea calls US pledge of tanks to Ukraine 'unethical crime'

Reuters
29 January, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:32 am
US M1A2 &quot;Abrams&quot; tank moves to firing positions during US led joint military exercise &quot;Noble Partner 2016&quot; near Vaziani, Georgia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo
US M1A2 "Abrams" tank moves to firing positions during US led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" near Vaziani, Georgia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo

North Korea on Sunday criticised for a second day a US decision to send tanks to Ukraine, calling it an "unethical crime" aimed at perpetuating an unstable international situation.

Washington's allegations that North Korea has provided arms to Russia are a "groundless rumor" to justify its own military aid to Ukraine, Kwon Chung-keun, director of US affairs at North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

"The US is working hard to supply such offensive weapons as (main battle tanks) to Ukraine at any cost in disregard of the just concern and criticism of the international community," the statement said. "This is an unethical crime aimed at keeping the international situation unstable."

The baseless claims of North Korea-Russia arms deals are a "grave provocation that can never be allowed" and perpetuating them will bring a "really undesirable result", Kwon added.

On Saturday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, denounced US pledges of battle tanks to Ukraine, claiming Washington was "further crossing the red line" to win hegemony by proxy war, KCNA reported.

Nuclear-armed North Korea launched an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the US mainland. US and South Korean officials have also warned the North could be preparing for its first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

The White House said in December that North Korea completed an initial arms delivery of infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, to shore up Russian forces in Ukraine.

Top News

north korea / Ukraine crisis / USA / tanks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best thing about organic skincare is that it is absolutely free from side effects, and anyone can start it at any age.

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

2h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

1h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

15h | TBS Entertainment
15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

15 Reasons Your Entrepreneurial Career Can Fail

14h | TBS Career
Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

Women are going to make history in match management in cricket

13h | TBS SPORTS
Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

Orion's fridge, TV & AC are being manufactured in own factory

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund