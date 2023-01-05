Nobel Prize-winning rights defender goes on trial in Belarus

World+Biz

Reuters
05 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 09:09 pm

Related News

Nobel Prize-winning rights defender goes on trial in Belarus

Reuters
05 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 09:09 pm
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski, who co-founded the Viasna human rights group, sits inside a defendants&#039; cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus January 5, 2023. Byalyatski and his co-workers Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich face from seven to 12 years in jail on charges of financing protests and smuggling money. Vitaly Pivovarchik/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski, who co-founded the Viasna human rights group, sits inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus January 5, 2023. Byalyatski and his co-workers Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich face from seven to 12 years in jail on charges of financing protests and smuggling money. Vitaly Pivovarchik/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski went on trial in Belarus on Thursday, facing up to 12 years in jail in a case his allies see as political retribution for his rights work.

The 60-year-old, who co-founded the Viasna human rights group, and two other representatives of the group who also went on trial watched from inside a metal cage before proceedings were adjourned until Friday. All pleaded not guilty.

Byalyatski is one of the most prominent of hundreds of Belarusians who were jailed during a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted in the summer of 2020.

He shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties last October, but had been arrested in 2021 along with the two co-workers from Viasna.

The trio face from seven to 12 years in jail on charges of financing protests and smuggling money. Byalyatski has not commented on the allegations publicly and his lawyer is prohibited from disclosing information about the case.

Television footage from the courtroom showed the three men seated on benches inside the metal cage, handcuffed and in silence as proceedings began. A fourth rights defender who fled Belarus is being prosecuted in absentia in the same case.

Viasna said on Twitter that the judge had refused to conduct the trial in Belarusian instead of Russian, and rejected Byalyatski's request for a translator.

It also did not consider a request to remove the handcuffs and rejected an appeal by Byalyatski's attorney to free him from custody, the group said.

Some 30 people had appeared at the courtroom, including Western diplomats, but most were not allowed inside.

Viasna took a leading role in providing legal and financial assistance to hundreds of Belarusians who were jailed during mass protests that flared when long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide election victory in 2020.

"The allegations against our colleagues are linked to their human rights activity, the Viasna human rights centre's provision of help to the victims of politically motivated persecution," the group said of the case.

Byalyatski and his colleagues have been labelled "political prisoners" by fellow rights defenders. Those rights advocates estimate there are around 1,500 political prisoners in Belarusian prisons.

Around 50,000 people have been detained for taking part in protests or criticising the authorities since 2020, they say.

 

Nobel laureate Ales Byalyatski / Belarus / Trial

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

9h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

9h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

11h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

2h | TBS SPORTS
Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

1h | TBS Stories
Defying looming recession, RMG-textile readies for $4.7b in new investment

Defying looming recession, RMG-textile readies for $4.7b in new investment

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget