Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of asymmetric organocatalysis

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 was awarded jointly to Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan "for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis."

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan "for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis." pic.twitter.com/SzTJ2Chtge— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2021

Building molecules is a difficult art. Benjamin List and David MacMillan are awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener.

Catalysts thus fundamental tools for chemists, but researchers long believed that there were, in principle, just two types of catalysts available: metals and enzymes. Benjamin List and David MacMillan developed a third type of catalysis. It is called asymmetric organocatalysis and builds upon small organic molecules.

Organocatalysis has developed at an astounding speed since 2000. Benjamin List and David MacMillan remain leaders in the field, and have shown that organic catalysts can be used to drive multitudes of chemical reactions.

Using these reactions, researchers can now more efficiently construct anything from new pharmaceuticals to molecules that can capture light in solar cells. In this way, organocatalysts are bringing the greatest benefit

to humankind.