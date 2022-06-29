Nobel laureate Ressa vows to fight order to shut Philippine news site

World+Biz

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 01:23 pm

Related News

Nobel laureate Ressa vows to fight order to shut Philippine news site

Reuters
29 June, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 01:23 pm
FILE PHOTO: Nobel Peace Prize co-winner 2021 Maria Ressa attends a ceremony for World Press Freedom day at the Graduate Institute in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
FILE PHOTO: Nobel Peace Prize co-winner 2021 Maria Ressa attends a ceremony for World Press Freedom day at the Graduate Institute in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa pledged on Wednesday to fight an order by the corporate regulator to shut down her online news site Rappler, known for its critical reporting of President Rodrigo Duterte's policies.

The ruling against Rappler, handed down by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, comes at a time when activists and journalists fear there will be no let up in challenges to press freedom under the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos who begins his term on Thursday.

"We will continue to do our jobs. Our reporters will continue to hold the line, will continue to report, and will continue to demand that access is there," Ressa told a media briefing, in which she described the SEC decision as "intimidation".

The SEC on Tuesday affirmed its 2018 ruling rescinding the operating licence of Rappler for violating foreign equity restrictions on domestic media when it sold depositary rights to a foreign entity.

Rappler had argued the Omidyar Network, the philanthropic arm of EBay founder Pierre Omidyar, was a silent investor. Omidyar cut ties by donating the depository receipts to Rappler's staff.

"We strongly disagree with the (SEC's) decision," Rappler lawyer Francis Lim told the media briefing, adding there were legal remedies to question the decision and that the SEC could not enforce the order pending an appeal.

Asked about the SEC's decision, a member of the communications team of President-elect Marcos said: "No comment for now."

Marcos had shied away from debates and interviews in the presidential campaign, with critics complaining he has been inaccessible to media and some foreign journalists reporting they were denied accreditation for campaign events.

Ressa shared the 2021 Peace Prize with Russian investigative journalist Dmitry Muratov, a move widely seen as intended as an endorsement of free speech rights under fire worldwide.

Ressa is currently on bail after being convicted in 2020 for cyber libel in one of several cases against the website filed by government agencies.

"This is an effort to shut up Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, and shut down Rappler, by hook or by crook," Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director, Human Rights Watch, said of the SEC order.

The Philippines ranked 147 out of 180 countries in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and the Committee to Protect Journalists ranks the Philippines seventh in the world in its 2021 impunity index, which tracks deaths of media members whose killers go free.

The government denies hounding media and says any problems organisations face are legal, not political. It says it believes in free speech.

Duterte's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Phillipines / nobel peace prize / Nobel Peace Prize laureate / Maria Ressa / Philippine journalist Maria Ressa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

29m | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

3h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

5h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

5h | Videos
Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

17h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture