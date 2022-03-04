No radiation release at Ukraine plant, UN nuclear watchdog says

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog says there has been no release of radioactive material at the Zaporizhzhia plant following Russia's attack on the site.

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been in contact with the Ukrainian nuclear regulator and staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant after a training building at the site was hit, sparking a fire.

Addressing reporters at the IAEA's headquarters in Vienna, Grossi said two people on the site were injured in the blaze.

He added that the plant's operators and the Ukrainian regulator have warned the situation at the site "continues to be extremely tense and challenging".

Overnight a projectile hit a building within the plant site. The building is not part of the reactors. This caused a localised fire that was extinguished by the local fire brigade. All the safety systems at the plant were not affected. [There was] no release of radioactive material" By Rafael Grossi, IAEA

Only one of the plant's six reactors is operating, at about 60 percent of its potential, Grossi said.