No radiation release at Ukraine plant, UN nuclear watchdog says

World+Biz

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 04:18 pm

Related News

No radiation release at Ukraine plant, UN nuclear watchdog says

Two people on the site were injured in the blaze

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 04:18 pm
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog says there has been no release of radioactive material at the Zaporizhzhia plant following Russia's attack on the site.

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been in contact with the Ukrainian nuclear regulator and staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant after a training building at the site was hit, sparking a fire.

Addressing reporters at the IAEA's headquarters in Vienna, Grossi said two people on the site were injured in the blaze.

He added that the plant's operators and the Ukrainian regulator have warned the situation at the site "continues to be extremely tense and challenging".

Overnight a projectile hit a building within the plant site. The building is not part of the reactors. This caused a localised fire that was extinguished by the local fire brigade. All the safety systems at the plant were not affected. [There was] no release of radioactive material"

By Rafael Grossi, IAEA

Only one of the plant's six reactors is operating, at about 60 percent of its potential, Grossi said.

Top News

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Ukraine nuclear firm / Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

5h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

7h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

6h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

21h | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

21h | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

23h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last