No New Year's greetings for US, France, Germany: Kremlin

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
30 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 07:06 pm

Related News

No New Year's greetings for US, France, Germany: Kremlin

BSS/AFP
30 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 07:06 pm
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

US President Joe Biden, France's Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not be receiving New Year's greetings from Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday.

As the world gears up to ring in the New Year this weekend, Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Kremlin-friendly countries including Turkey, Syria, Venezuela and China.

But Putin will not wish a happy New Year to the leaders of the United States, France and Germany, countries that have piled unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over Putin's assault on Ukraine.

"We currently have no contact with them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"And the president will not congratulate them given the unfriendly actions that they are taking on a continuous basis," he added.

Putin shocked the world by sending troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24.

While Kyiv's Western allies refused to send troops to Ukraine, they have been supplying the ex-Soviet country with weapons in a show of support that has seen Moscow suffer humiliating setbacks on the battlefield.

Top News

Russia / New Year / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

6h | Panorama
10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

6h | Book Review
Photo: Courtesy

Top 10 places to see in New York City

10h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

My tour of the Cinque Terre villages in Italy

10h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

29m | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

2h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

1d | TBS Stories
Paintings by folk artist Patua Nazir

Paintings by folk artist Patua Nazir

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations