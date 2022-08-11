'No more than 10' Chinese and Taiwan ships stay close to strait median line

World+Biz

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

'No more than 10' Chinese and Taiwan ships stay close to strait median line

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 03:23 pm
Chinese and Taiwanese printed flags are seen in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Chinese and Taiwanese printed flags are seen in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

No more than 10 Chinese and Taiwan navy ships stayed close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait as of Thursday afternoon, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, adding the number was "greatly reduced" from previous days.

Furious about a visit to self-ruled Taiwan last week by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China had earlier extended its largest-ever exercises around the island it claims as its own beyond the four days originally scheduled.

China's military said on Wednesday it had "completed various tasks" around Taiwan but would conduct regular patrols, signalling a possible end to days of war games but also that Beijing would maintain pressure on the island.

Last week's Chinese exercises included launches of ballistic missiles, some of which flew over the island's capital of Taipei, and simulated sea and air attacks in surrounding skies and waters.

Several Chinese navy ships were still conducting missions off Taiwan's east coast and near Japan's Yonaguni island, the source familiar with the security planning in the areas near Taiwan said.

Yonaguni is the Japanese island closest to Taiwan, about 100 km (62 miles) off Taiwan.

Several Chinese fighter jets briefly crossed the unofficial buffer separating China and Taiwan in the strait earlier on Thursday, the person added.

China's military did not make any new comment on its military activity around Taiwan on Thursday.

However, the two sides continued their war of words, with Taiwan reiterating a rejection of China's proposed "one country, two systems" model for bringing the island under Beijing's control.

Only Taiwan's people could decide its future, the spokeswoman for Taiwan's foreign ministry, Joanne Ou, told a news conference in Taipei.

China was using Pelosi's visit to Taipei as an "excuse to create a new normality to intimidate Taiwan's people", Ou added.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that "achieving the complete reunification of the motherland" was an unstoppable historical trend.

"We are willing to create a wide space for peaceful reunification, but we will never leave any room for all forms of secessionist activities for Taiwan independence."

China says its relations with Taiwan are an internal matter and it reserves the right to bring the island under its control, by force if necessary.

Taiwan has lived under the threat of Chinese invasion since 1949 when the defeated Republic of China nationalist government fled to the island after Mao Zedong's Communist Party won a civil war.

China

china / Taiwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

5h | Panorama
Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

8h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

34m | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

1h | Videos
Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

4h | Videos
Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system