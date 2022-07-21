No intelligence that Putin is in bad health: CIA

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) said that there is no intelligence that Russian President Vladimir Putin is unstable or in bad health.

There has been increasing unconfirmed media speculation that Putin, who turns 70 this year, may be suffering from ill health, possibly cancer, reports the BBC.

But CIA Director William Burns said there was no evidence to suggest this, joking that he appeared "too healthy".

His comments came as the US announced it would provide Ukraine with more long-range weapons.

Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia's military focus in Ukraine was no longer "only" the east and implied Moscow's strategy had changed after the West supplied Ukraine with such weapons.