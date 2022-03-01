No immediate plans for Putin-Zelensky talks - Kremlin spokesman
There are no immediate intentions to arrange discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, according to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov
"No, there are no such plans so far," he said on Tuesday, reports Tass.
Commenting on Turkey's and Kazakhstan's mediation offers, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that "direct talks are underway between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations."