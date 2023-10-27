Nine trucks carrying ‘141 metric tonnes’ of food crossed into Gaza: WFP

27 October, 2023, 06:10 pm
Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, gather to get their share of charity food offered by volunteers, at a UN-run school, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo Reuters
The World Food Programme (WFP) has said nine trucks carrying "141 metric tonnes of food supplies" have crossed into Gaza since the Rafah crossing opened on Saturday, reports Al Jazeera.

But to ramp up its operation in the next two months and reach 1.1 million people in the Gaza Strip, 40 trucks need to enter the besieged enclave daily. 

"For every person that received WFP food assistance, at least six more are in need," the aid agency said.

WFP added it has about 40 food trucks ready at the Egyptian border with Gaza with more than 930 metric tons of food stockpiled, including "canned fish and food parcels containing pasta, wheat flour, canned tomato paste, [and] canned beans."

The aid agency pointed out that before the conflict began on October 7, "nearly one third of [the] population of Palestine – 33.6 percent, or 1.84 million people – were food insecure".

