Nigeria's president signs budget including funds for yacht, bulletproof cars

World+Biz

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 11:10 am

Nigeria's president signs budget including funds for yacht, bulletproof cars

The spending plan was initially proposed by Tinubu as a means to address "urgent issues" such as defence and security

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 11:10 am
Nigeria&#039;s President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has signed into law a $2.8 billion supplementary budget that includes funding for new bulletproof cars for himself and his wife, despite widespread criticism from citizens facing a cost-of-living crisis.

The budget, which was approved by lawmakers on Nov. 2, also includes allocations for a presidential yacht, official vehicles for the first lady's office, and renovations to the president's residential quarters.

The spending plan was initially proposed by Tinubu as a means to address "urgent issues" such as defence and security.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The presidency defended the provision for the yacht, describing it as an operational naval boat with specialised security gadgets.

However, specific allocations for such areas have been overshadowed by the allocation of funds for items seen as luxuries items and on renovations for the president's residential quarters.

Opponents of the budget have argued that the spending is unnecessary and insensitive to the plight of ordinary Nigerians, who are struggling to make ends meet amid rising inflation and economic hardship.

Africa's most populous nation is grappling with double-digit inflation, foreign currency shortages, a weakening naira, widespread insecurity and crude oil theft.

Tinubu, who was sworn into office in May, has been under pressure from unions to offer relief to households and workers. He has asked Nigerians to be patient with reforms.

Nigeria President

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

1h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

3h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

3h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

21h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

7m | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

15h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

19h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

21h | TBS Stories