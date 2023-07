Nigerien security forces launch tear gas to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy, in Niamey, the capital city of Niger July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Souleymane Ag Anara

The Niger military junta that seized power last week said on Monday (31 July) that the toppled government had authorised France to carry out strikes to try to free President Mohamed Bazoum.

The comments were made by Army Colonel Amadou Abdramane, one of the coup plotters, on state television.