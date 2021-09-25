NFT of 'Side-eyeing Chloe' meme sells for $74,000

World+Biz

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 06:29 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A music company has bought the non-fungible token (NFT) of Side Eyeing Chloe meme, which features a two-year-old girl, at about $74,000 (£54,000).

The popular internet meme shows young Chloe Clem giving a disapproving look after her mother reveals a surprise trip to Disneyland.

The Clem family auctioned their NFT, a digital token which demonstrates ownership of electronic art, for 25 Ethereum - a form of cryptocurrency, reports BBC.

It was bought by 3F Music, a Dubai-based music production company. 

NFTs are typically bought and sold for cryptocurrency. Despite owning the digital certificate, buyers do not control the copyright for the image it represents.

Chloe's mother, Katie, told the BBC she and her family watched the auction from their home in Utah, and were delighted with the sale.

"If we're going based off meme sales before, it's a bit lower, but we're so grateful for what it sold for," said Katie. "The money is awesome but it's just the fact that we get to do this as a family is so much fun."

NFTs of internet memes have attracted millions of dollars in sales this year. In February an NFT of Nyan Cat, another storied internet sensation, was sold by the image's creator for 300 Ethereum, worth more than $880,000.

The NFT of Side Eyeing Chloe was taken from the original video, posted on YouTube by Chloe's mother Katie in 2013.

The video shows Chloe announcing that the family are going to Disneyland. One of the girls, Lily, starts crying, and the camera pans to Chloe as she pulls a reproachful face.

The video of Chloe, who's now aged 10, has been watched more than 20 million times.

