New Zealand PM disagrees with Biden, says Xi Jinping not a 'dictator'

Chris Hipkins speaks to members of the media, after being confirmed as the only nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party, outside New Zealand&#039;s parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, January 21, 2023. REUTERS/Lucy Craymer/File Photo
Chris Hipkins speaks to members of the media, after being confirmed as the only nomination to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour Party, outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, January 21, 2023. REUTERS/Lucy Craymer/File Photo

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, ahead of his official trip to China at the end of this month, said on Thursday (22 June) he did not agree with US President Joe Biden's remark that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a dictator.

"No, and the form of government that China has is a matter for the Chinese people," Hipkins told reporters.

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

Asked by a reporter whether the Chinese people had a say in the form of government, Hipkins said: "If they wanted to change their system of government, then that would be a matter for them."

Hipkins is scheduled to visit China from 25 to 30 June, leading a trade delegation that includes some of New Zealand's biggest companies. He will meet Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji.

China hit back on Wednesday after Biden referred to President Xi Jinping as a "dictator", saying the remarks were absurd and a provocation, an unexpected flare-up following attempts by both sides to reduce friction.

New Zealand PM / Xi Jinping

