New Zealand: Human remains found in suitcase sold at auction

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 08:56 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A family in New Zealand recently discovered human remains in a suitcase they bought from an auction at a storage facility.

The discovery was made at the home of the family, at their residence in South Auckland, detective inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said. Since then, the police have launched a homicide investigation.

So far, the human remains have not yet been identified, reports BBC.

The suitcase was brought to the family's residence on Thursday from a local storage company where the family purchased a trailer filled with various goods.

Neighbours of the family had reported a "wicked smell" coming from the direction of the property.

"I knew straight away and I thought, where is that coming from?"  One neighbour - a former worker at a crematorium said, referring to the residents' property.

Footage on a local news outlet showed the trailer parked on the driveway of the property, located in the suburban area of Clendon Park.

Police officials have said they are working to "confirm the identification of the deceased, so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery".

The police added, given the "nature of the discovery", it would take time for the next of kin to be informed.

 

