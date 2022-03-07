New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Reuters
07 March, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 09:35 am

New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

It has also released a list banning 100 individuals from traveling to New Zealand

Reuters
07 March, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 09:35 am
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS/
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS/

New Zealand's government said on Monday that it will introduce legislation to allow it to bring first-of-its-kind sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets here to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop super yachts, ships and aircraft from entering the country's waters or airspace.

It has also released a list banning 100 individuals from traveling to New Zealand.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

