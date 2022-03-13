New York Times journalist reportedly shot dead in Ukraine's Irpin

World+Biz

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 08:18 pm

Kyiv police say a New York Times journalist was shot dead outside the city. Meanwhile, Russian missiles reportedly struck a training center which hosted drills for both Ukrainian and NATO troops

The head of Kyiv region police said one journalist had been killed and another injured in Irpin near Kyiv (Image: dia images via Getty Images)
A video journalist with the New York Times has reportedly been shot dead in Irpin, outside Kyiv, according to Kyiv police official Andriy Nebytov.

The head of Kyiv region police said one journalist had been killed and another injured in Irpin town close to the capital, reports DW.

A tweet by Kyiv police read: "URGENT! In Irpen, the Russian occupiers have just shot the international journalists of the New York Times! One killed, one wounded. Now militiamen try to take out the victim from a combat zone."

The journalist is a Peabody and DuPont Award winning filmmaker, best known for producing humanitarian stories from conflict zones.

He has been a journalist for over two decades.

An unverified video appeared to show his journalist colleague being treated in a hospital with wounds. He described being shot at while in a car.

Ukraine / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Ukraine crisis / Russia troops / NYT

