New York Times journalist reportedly shot dead in Ukraine's Irpin

The head of Kyiv region police said one journalist had been killed and another injured in Irpin near Kyiv (Image: dia images via Getty Images)

A video journalist with the New York Times has reportedly been shot dead in Irpin, outside Kyiv, according to Kyiv police official Andriy Nebytov.

The head of Kyiv region police said one journalist had been killed and another injured in Irpin town close to the capital, reports DW.

A tweet by Kyiv police read: "URGENT! In Irpen, the Russian occupiers have just shot the international journalists of the New York Times! One killed, one wounded. Now militiamen try to take out the victim from a combat zone."

The journalist is a Peabody and DuPont Award winning filmmaker, best known for producing humanitarian stories from conflict zones.

Response from a New York Times spokesperson in regard to the death of Brent Renaud in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/K11eW685yr— NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 13, 2022

He has been a journalist for over two decades.

An unverified video appeared to show his journalist colleague being treated in a hospital with wounds. He described being shot at while in a car.