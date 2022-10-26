New UK premier assures Zelensky that UK support to Kiev will remain unchanged

The United Kingdom's newly appointed prime minister, Rishi Sunak, held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Tuesday to assure him that London's support to Kiev will remain at the same level during his tenure.

"The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom's support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskyy could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Both sides supported "continued economic sanctions" against Russia in a bid to put pressure on Moscow.

Sunak also said he hoped he and Zelensky "would see each other soon."

He also "noted the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency's work in Ukraine to ensure nuclear safety and provide transparency around any disinformation.".