New migrant caravan heads for Mexico City to speed up legal route to US

World+Biz

Reuters
24 April, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 09:29 am

Migrants take part in a caravan towards Mexico City called &#039;The Migrant&#039;s Via Crucis&#039; in memory of the 40 migrants who died during a fire at a migrant detention center in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, as they walk along the road en route to Viva Mexico, Chiapas state, Mexico 23 April , 2023. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe
Migrants take part in a caravan towards Mexico City called 'The Migrant's Via Crucis' in memory of the 40 migrants who died during a fire at a migrant detention center in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, as they walk along the road en route to Viva Mexico, Chiapas state, Mexico 23 April , 2023. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

Thousands of migrants, detained for months in southern Mexico, formed a new caravan in protest on Sunday (23 April) to head for the capital to speed up their applications for US asylum.

The migrants, mostly Venezuelans, started their march north early in Tapachula, the city bordering Guatemala whose detention centres have been overwhelmed by their vast numbers. Some said they expected to reach Mexico City in about 10 days.

Fleeing violence and poverty in Central America, thousands of migrants walk together for safety to Mexico each year, crossing several states in hopes of finding a legal route into the United States.

The new caravan has about 3,000 migrants, some from China and other Asian countries, Tapachula authorities estimated.

"We joined the caravan to be safer and not be detained," said Yoani, a Venezuelan migrant, who only gave his first name, by phone.

Out of money, he said his family was hoping to speed up the legal process needed for onward travel to Mexico City.

Irineo Mujica, director of the non-profit Pueblos Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders), said the new caravan arose as a form of protest by migrants demanding the closure of detention centres.

Last month, about 40 people died in a fire in one such centre in Ciudad Juarez in northern Mexico.

Mexico / US border / migration

