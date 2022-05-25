New evidence suggests Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in targeted attack by Israeli forces

An Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh. Photo: Collected.
An Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh. Photo: Collected.

The bullet that killed prominent Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, came from an Israeli gun, said a report by CNN citing new evidence some two weeks after her death. 

Multiple videos and photos taken on the morning of 11 May show an Israeli convoy parked just up a narrow road from Shireen Abu Akleh, with a clear line of sight.

They show the reporters and other bystanders in real-time taking cover from bullets fired from the direction of the convoy.

Israel has said at least one fighter was between the convoy and the journalists, but it has not provided any evidence or indicated the shooter's location. 

Palestinian witnesses said there were no fighters in the area and no gunfire until the barrage that struck Abu Akleh and wounded another reporter.

Witnesses have said that they have no doubt that it was Israeli soldiers who killed Abu Akleh, now celebrated as a martyr to both journalism and the Palestinian cause.

The Israeli military said she was killed in a complex shootout between soldiers and militants, and that only a full investigation - including forensic analysis of the bullet - could prove who fired the fatal shot. Palestinians have refused to hand over the bullet or cooperate with Israel in any way on the investigation, but say they will share the results of their own probe with any other party.

Because of the severe distrust between the two sides, any conclusive answer is likely to prove elusive.

Shireen Abu Akleh, 51 was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on 11 May.

The White House strongly condemned the killing and called for an investigation into Abu Akleh's death.

Abu Akleh's death has further heightened Mideast tensions amid a wave of violence and raised new concerns over the safety of reporters covering Israel's nearly 55-year military occupation of the West Bank, which the Palestinians want as the main part of their future state.

